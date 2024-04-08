MEC Anton Bredell on Western Cape Disaster Management Centre full activation as approaching cut-off low weather system upgraded in severity

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre is fully activated in anticipation for the cut-off low weather system which is expected to make landfall this evening with widespread downpours and strong winds over large parts of the province expected.

“We have been briefed by the South African Weather Services (SAWS), who indicated a general increase in severity of the weather system compared to their assessments yesterday. We are now anticipating the impact to be more widespread over the province, and we are specifically bracing for Level 9 disruptive rains in the Overberg and southern parts of the Cape Winelands from Sunday evening into Monday,” Minister Bredell said.

The Disaster Management Centre noted that the heavy rains on Sunday will increase the potential risks of flooding and damage to infrastructure when exposed to heavy rains and strong winds on Monday. A Joint Operational meeting took place between the stakeholders this morning to ensure the state of readiness across the province.

“We are concerned about mudslides and rock falls due to a lack of vegetation on land that burned during the summer wildland fires. We are urging people to rather stay home this weekend and avoid travel, if possible. Please adhere to any safety messages from local authorities,” Minister Bredell said.

The Disaster Management Centre also suggests the following proactive safety precautions:

Avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

Motorists should be cautious and avoid driving through flooded areas.

Do not walk, swim, or drive in swift-flowing water.

Secure any patio / outside furniture from strong winds.

