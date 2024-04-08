FX Design Group to Exhibit at NAB in Las Vegas (Booth C3544)
EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group is proud to be showcasing the latest in broadcast set and lighting design at the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas. From April 14th through the 17th, FX will partner with leaders of their respective fields to display the aesthetics, technologies, and applications of cutting-edge broadcast production. This year’s partners:
Digital Video Group (DVG) – An Industry-leading supplier and integrator of broadcast and production systems.
Philips Professional Display Solutions (PPDS) – Global innovators in video display and signage technologies.
tvONE – World-class providers of video processing and signal distribution technologies.
This year’s booth will present a scaled representation of a complete broadcast environment: designed and lit by FX, integrated by DVG, and featuring state-of-the-art displays from Philips, and premiere video scaling technology from tvONE. With over 50 combined years of industry experience, our management and design representatives will be on-hand to discuss how FX takes a personalized approach to set and lighting design to provide the highest quality broadcast environments that will fit any client’s needs.
The recent merger of FX Design Group and tradeshow exhibit powerhouse Exhibit Design Group International has also broadened the scope of FX’s production offerings to cover tradeshows, branded environments, retail interiors, and experiential marketing activations. This combined team and expanded production capacity enables FX to be a true all-in-one solution for turnkey design, fabrication, and installation.
If you’re attending NAB 2024, we’d love to see you there. And if you’d like to discuss your next broadcast set and lighting project in-depth, please feel free to use the link below to schedule a meeting with us between April 16th through the 19th. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!
To Schedule a Meeting with FX Design Group at NAB, visit: https://fxgroup.tv/fx-design-group-nab-2024-scheduler/
Not attending NAB? FX can always be reached for meeting requests via our Contact form or at contactus@fxgroup.tv
NAB: Sunday, April 14th-17th – Booth C3544 (Central Hall) – Guest Pass Code: NS8568
Gary Levitt
Digital Video Group (DVG) – An Industry-leading supplier and integrator of broadcast and production systems.
Philips Professional Display Solutions (PPDS) – Global innovators in video display and signage technologies.
tvONE – World-class providers of video processing and signal distribution technologies.
This year’s booth will present a scaled representation of a complete broadcast environment: designed and lit by FX, integrated by DVG, and featuring state-of-the-art displays from Philips, and premiere video scaling technology from tvONE. With over 50 combined years of industry experience, our management and design representatives will be on-hand to discuss how FX takes a personalized approach to set and lighting design to provide the highest quality broadcast environments that will fit any client’s needs.
The recent merger of FX Design Group and tradeshow exhibit powerhouse Exhibit Design Group International has also broadened the scope of FX’s production offerings to cover tradeshows, branded environments, retail interiors, and experiential marketing activations. This combined team and expanded production capacity enables FX to be a true all-in-one solution for turnkey design, fabrication, and installation.
If you’re attending NAB 2024, we’d love to see you there. And if you’d like to discuss your next broadcast set and lighting project in-depth, please feel free to use the link below to schedule a meeting with us between April 16th through the 19th. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!
To Schedule a Meeting with FX Design Group at NAB, visit: https://fxgroup.tv/fx-design-group-nab-2024-scheduler/
Not attending NAB? FX can always be reached for meeting requests via our Contact form or at contactus@fxgroup.tv
NAB: Sunday, April 14th-17th – Booth C3544 (Central Hall) – Guest Pass Code: NS8568
Gary Levitt
FX Design Group
+1 407-877-9600
glevitt@fxgroup.tv