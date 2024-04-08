Specialty Adhesives Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Industry Outlook

Specialty Adhesives Market to Reach $7.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released an insightful report titled "Specialty Adhesives Market by Product (Cyanoacrylates, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethanes, Acrylic, Other) and by End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Marine, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global specialty adhesives market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Specialty adhesives are specifically formulated bonding agents designed to meet precise requirements for adhering materials in unique applications or industries. These adhesives offer enhanced performance, durability, and compatibility with various materials and conditions, such as resistance to high temperatures and chemicals.

Prime determinants of growth:

The growth of the global specialty adhesives market is driven by factors such as increasing demand from the construction industry and the unique properties of specialty adhesives, including flexibility, which allows them to absorb vibrations and movements without losing bond integrity. However, challenges such as high production costs and limited shelf life may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly adhesives presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Economic crises impact on the Specialty Adhesives Market:

Economic disruptions can lead to reduced demand for specialty adhesive products, particularly in industries like construction, manufacturing, and automotive, as businesses delay projects due to financial concerns.

Conflicts may disrupt trade routes, causing supply chain issues and increased costs, impacting the profitability and competitiveness of adhesive manufacturers.

Economic challenges may lead to market consolidation, favoring larger firms, while also driving innovation in cost-effective and sustainable adhesive solutions. Recoveries could bring new applications and industries, creating growth opportunities for specialty adhesive companies.

The "other" segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period:

The cyanoacrylates segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global specialty adhesives market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership status. Cyanoacrylates offer high bond strength across a wide range of substrates, making them suitable for various applications.

However, the "other" segment, including epoxy adhesives and UV-curable adhesives, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. UV-curable adhesives are environmentally friendly options due to being solvent-free and having low or no volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Epoxy adhesives are created by combining epoxy resin with a hardener.

The construction segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032:

The construction segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global specialty adhesives market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Specialty adhesives play a crucial role in securely bonding various construction materials, leading to improved aesthetics and resilient flooring.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032:

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global specialty adhesives market revenue and is expected to continue dominating throughout the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by factors such as strong economic growth, increased consumer spending, and industrial activities, leading to higher demand for specialty adhesives.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the global specialty adhesives market include 3M COMPANY, ADVANCED ADHESIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC., BOSTIK, HENKEL CORPORATION, MASTER BOND INC., NEXUS ADHESIVES, PERMATEX INC., SAVARE SPECIALTY ADHESIVES LLC, SPECIALTY ADHESIVES AND COATINGS, INC., and WORTHEN INDUSTRIES. These players have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions, including new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements.

