Dr. Michael C. Threatt Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Section 8 Program with The Price of Bureaucracy Audiobook

The Price of Bureaucracy ACX Audiobook with Narrator Reuben J. Tapp 2021 DPA Student of the Year_Dr. Michael C. Threatt 2023 NAHRO Merit Award for Improving Relationships with Section 8 Landlords through Technology

Dr. Michael C. Threatt's New AudioBook Advocates for Technology to Streamline Bureaucratic Processes during the 50th Anniversary of the Section 8 Program

I am grateful to God for influencing housing policy reform and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Section 8 Program with the ACX Audiobook version of The Price of Bureaucracy.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, a leading figure in the affordable housing industry, has recently relaunched the Audiobook version of The Price of Bureaucracy to mark the 50th anniversary of the Section 8 Program. This audiobook is a timely resource that offers solutions to landlords' challenges in the Section 8 Program, advocating for using technology to streamline program processes by "cutting the red tape."As the United States gears up for a crucial election season, the public policy agenda of affordable housing and homelessness is at a critical juncture. The fact that the Section 8 Program was initiated in Alabama holds significant relevance for Dr. Threatt, a policy entrepreneur. He felt compelled to publish his first audiobook during what he termed a 'superhero' moment, aiming to address the affordable housing crisis and the multifaceted challenges faced by landlords.On February 27, 1974, Alabama Democrat Senator (Chairman) John Sparkman introduced S. 3066, the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, which amended the 1937 Housing Act to create the Section 8 Program. It passed the Senate on March 11, 1974, and the House on June 20, 1974. Dr. Threatt is excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Section 8 Program as it was signed into law on August 22, 1974, by President Gerald Ford.Despite its remarkable success for half a century, the program continues to face challenges, particularly with landlords refusing to rent to voucher holders. Dr. Threatt decided to address the landlord phenomenon issue and administrative flaws exacerbating voucher holders' struggle to find suitable housing.According to recent data, the number of landlords refusing to rent to voucher holders because of the Section 8 Program’s red tape has reached an all-time high. This phenomenon has been described as winning the "Golden Ticket" or the "Powerball Lottery" but not having anywhere to cash in the winning ticket. This has left many voucher holders struggling to find suitable housing despite having the means to pay for it. This further amplifies the success rates for Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) across America, reaching an all-time low.This is why Dr. Threatt feels relaunching his housing policy reform manifesto as an audiobook is a window of opportunity. His audiobook version of The Price of Bureaucracy is a call to action. In his audiobook, Dr. Threatt highlights that the Section 8 Program provides rental assistance to nearly 2.3 million low-income families, elderly, and disabled individuals.According to Dr. Threatt, landlords are reluctant to participate in the Section 8 program because of the current bureaucratic processes, which causes delays for families trying to use their vouchers. By investing in technology, such as online landlord portals and automated systems with modern-day technology, the administrative burden on landlords can be reduced, making it easier for them to participate in the program and ultimately increasing the availability of affordable housing so that voucher holders’ cash in on using their vouchers.Evidenced-Based Research Brought to Fruition & National Housing AwardDr. Threatt’s results-oriented approach as a macro social worker and public administrator fueled his research to address the pain points of landlords in the Section 8 Program. His scholarly research achievements and recognition underscore his passion, purpose, and profession in the affordable housing industry for two decades.Despite completing his Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) in December 2020, he was awarded the “2021 Outstanding Doctoral Student Award in Public Administration” at West Chester University (WCU) in Pennsylvania. His Dissertation Chair and Director of the DPA Program commended, 'Michael is an outstanding student who continually exemplifies public service values and a tireless commitment to being a positive agent of change.' This recognition, coupled with the constant encouragement from his professors, reinforces his dedication to delivering results and making a significant contribution to the field of public administration and macro social work.Under his innovative leadership, while serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Dothan Housing, the PHA lived up to the Moving to Work (MTW) slogan of being America’s Housing Policy Lab by helping to place the PHA on the map. Furthermore, his evidenced-based research was awarded the 2023 Best Practices Merit Award under the Affordable Housing category by the National Association for Housing & Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) for his “Attracting, Recruiting, & Retaining Landlords with Technology” model.While the rest of the country is losing 10,000 landlords annually, under his leadership, the PHA added 150 new units, retained 160 landlords, and recruited 80 new landlords to its Section 8 Program over the past two years, bringing his empirical research dissertation to fruition. His research is not only being used for HUD’s Policy Development & Research (PD&R) MTW Landlord Incentives Cohort #3 research study but also to set the policy agenda for housing policy reform by policymakers, such as the Choice in Affordable Housing Act, based on the proven landlord incentives he implemented at the PHA. These are essential reasons why you should purchase The Price of Bureaucracy audiobook.Dr. Threatt's audiobook has already received praise from industry experts, policymakers, landlords, and academic scholars for its innovative solutions and practical recommendations. It is a must-read for anyone involved in affordable housing. His research and audiobook offer a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to these longstanding issues, enlightening the reader on the potential for positive change in the affordable housing landscape.His audiobook, a culmination of his research and career best practices as a scholar-practitioner, offers innovative ways to build better PHA-landlord relationships. It has become a manifesto for housing policy reform, inspiring a brighter future for affordable housing and instilling hope for positive change. The book's impact on housing policy reform will leave you feeling optimistic about the future of affordable housing.The Price of Bureaucracy is available on ACX Audible. Dr. Threatt's audiobook is a timely and essential contribution to the ongoing discussions on affordable housing. It is sure to significantly improve the lives of families in need. For more information, please get in touch with Dr. Threatt by email at info@elevatehousing.com or through his website at www.elevatehousing.com

The Price of Bureaucracy ACX Audible Launch by Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.