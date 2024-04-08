Điện Biên Phủ victory a symbol of national liberation movement worldwide: Expert

BUENOS AIRES, VIETNAM, April 8 - The Điện Biên Phủ victory is a symbol of the national liberation movement of oppressed and colonialised peoples worldwide, says Prof. Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina (UNLP).

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency in Buenos Aires ahead of the 70th anniversary of the victory (May 7, 1954–2024), Ramoneda has highlighted the historical and contemporary significance of this event to the national liberation movement worldwide.

He says this victory, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, is a spiritual symbol of the movements for national liberation and independence of all colonialised countries in similar circumstances, not just those by France at the time.

This victory of the Vietnamese people is not only a source of inspiration and encouragement but also evidence that the efforts and sacrifices to overcome difficulties and hardships by a nation striving for independence and freedom will ultimately prevail, he stresses.

The expert says that the righteous and insightful political and military strategy of the CPV led by President Hồ Chí Minh, who flexibly and creatively applied Marxist-Leninist theory to the practical conditions of Việt Nam, played a crucial role in the victory.

According to Ramoneda, during the Điện Biên Phủ campaign, the immense solidarity and determination of the Vietnamese people were demonstrated at their highest level.

Italian journal honours Điện Biên Phủ victory

Italy’s L’Unione Sarda news website recently ran an article honouring the braveness of Việt Nam through the Điện Biên Phủ Victory 70 years ago.

In the article entitled “Việt Nam, the Lesson Still Applies Today,” author Antonio Barracca highlights the fact that Việt Nam, a poor, predominantly agricultural nation then, managed to defeat the armies of two world powers.

The author visited Việt Nam just a few years after the war ended. At that time, Hà Nội was an agricultural city with few light bulbs to illuminate deserted streets populated by bicycles during the day. The only important buildings were those of the French colonisation.

He underlines that the Điện Biên Phủ battle in 1954 ended with the total victory of Việt Nam, became a decisive battle ending the invasive war in Indochina. It led to the signing of the peace agreements concluded on 21 July 1954, according to which France had to accept to withdraw its troops from the entire Indochina.

On April 30, 1975, Việt Nam once again defeated US troops and completely liberated the south and reunified the country, noted the author. VNS