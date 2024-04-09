Board Member and Advisor Marianne S. Hewitt, QRD® Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Marianne joins an elite club of those who have earned all three of our top credentials; she brings a keen sense for the positive governance of risk-taking to the boardroom.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Marianne S. Hewitt, QRD®, of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Marianne is an executive advisor focused on marketing, technology, and strategy who now joins a very elite club of those who hold all three of the DCRO Institute’s top credentials. She is a past board member of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, the Lake Forest Symphony, the Chicago American Marketing Association, and the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. She served as an Advisory Board Member and Lecturer for the DePaul University Driehaus College of Business and presently serves as a member of the House Committee of the University Club of Chicago. Her past executive experience includes work with IBM and Sapient. Marianne earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is a founding member of the Private Directors Association and holds their Certificate in Private Company Governance.
"Marianne has shown a strong commitment to continuous learning in furtherance of her board service," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Joining an elite club of those who have earned all three of our top credentials, she brings a keen sense for the positive governance of risk-taking to the boardroom and combines that with her deep experience in marketing, revenue generation, and technology."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“I’ve recently completed my third program with The DCRO Institute and wholeheartedly recommend all of its training and forums, including the program on cyber risk governance,” said Ms. Hewitt. “Even those of us with technology management experience will view cyber threats to our businesses through a different lens after completing this program. Through the use of national frameworks and cyber risk life cycle processes, we understand the importance of preparedness, continuous data gathering through an intelligence-driven approach, and the role of board members and the questions to which they seek answers for oversight of an effective cybersecurity program,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
