Chief Security Officer Selva Vinothe Mahimaidas Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Selva has an extensive executive career in critical technical and information security. with this credential, he expands his effectiveness in working with boards on strategic planning and resiliency.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Selva Vinothe Mahimaidas of Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.
Selva serves as the chief security officer for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Before this role, he served as their chief information security officer and as the director of information security architecture for BJ’s Wholesale Club. Over his nearly 25-year career, he’s been focused on all phases of information security integrated with business strategy. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) from the ISC2, an AWS Certified Security Specialist, and has completed multiple executive education programs at Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management. Selva earned his Diploma in civil engineering from Government Polytechnic College and his BS in information technology – cybersecurity from Strayer University.
"Selva has an extensive executive career already established around critical technical and information security," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "With this new credential, he expands his effectiveness in working with boards on how these are integrated to strategic planning and resiliency."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"Participating in this program has provided invaluable insights into the expectations of board membership and the specific qualities sought after by boards,” said Mr. Mahimaidas. “As an aspiring board member and cybersecurity expert, it equips me with the knowledge and skills necessary to become a cyber risk-savvy contributor to any board. Moreover, it enhances my ability to deliver precise and informative reports on cyber risk as a CISO/CSO,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®