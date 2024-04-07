Deputy PM Lê Minh Khái meets UN Deputy Secretary General

VIETNAM, April 7 - NEW YORK – Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on April 5-6 (local time) met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during his trip to the US to attend the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in Boston.

Khái affirmed that Việt Nam persistently supports multilateralism and a world order based on international law and the UN Charter, advocates the central role of the UN in the global governance system to respond to common challenges and will contribute to major priorities of the UN in the coming time.

"Việt Nam is determined to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and respond to climate change; supports the UN’s initiatives to accelerate the realisation of sustainable development goals," he affirmed.

He asked the UN to prioritise supporting Việt Nam in mobilising finance, transferring technology, and sharing knowledge and practical experience, especially in areas such as improving climate change response and adaptation, effective management of water resources, energy transition, innovation, and digital transformation.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the world is entering an important period with many global challenges, requiring countries to uphold multilateralism and promote cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals.

Acknowledging that Việt Nam is an important partner of the UN, she expected that the country will coordinate in implementing agendas, including climate change response, energy transition, digital transformation, maintaining food supply chains, promoting education, and ensuring inclusive development, and social justice, among others.

She affirmed that UN organisations are ready to support Việt Nam in mobilising resources, helping the country accelerate the implementation of development goals, especially on energy transition and response to climate change.

During his trip to Cornell Tech University under Cornell University, the Vietnamese Deputy PM spoke highly of the school’s cooperation with Vietnamese universities as well as the quality of Vietnamese students at the university and asked the school to continue to promote cooperation and coordination in joint training programmes with major universities in Việt Nam.

At a business discussion held by BCIU with the participation of nearly 20 large US businesses in banking, finance, technology, telecommunications, services, health care, and education, Khái praised the development of Việt Nam - US relations in all fields, with trade and investment relations as the pillars and driving forces, He also appreciated US enterprises' production and business investment activities in Việt Nam.

The Deputy PM proposed that US businesses further expand operations in the Southeast Asian country, focusing on areas where Việt Nam has demands and US businesses have strengths; continue to propose, comment, and recommend policies on digital transformation, high-quality human resources training, infrastructure development, and information technology.

"The Vietnamese Government commits to always accompanying and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US investors in particular to resolve difficulties and obstacles facing them in order to help them implement business and investment projects effectively and sustainably in Việt Nam," he stressed.

Leaders of local enterprises said they look forward to learning more about Việt Nam's development strategy to invest more in Việt Nam, contributing to the development of Việt Nam- US ties and supporting Việt Nam's growth. VNA/VNS