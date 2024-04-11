California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in California to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus-Start with the Best Attorney for Top Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma please call Los Angeles based attorney And Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is literally one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, he has been assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer for decades and he gets superior compensation results for his clients-including sailors who served on navy submarines. Financial compensation for a Navy Submarine Veteran who now has mesothelioma might be millions of dollars as attorney Andy Waters is always happy to discuss.

"A Navy Submarine Veteran who now has mesothelioma might have been based at Naval Submarine Base San Diego, Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Base New London, Submarine Base Kings Bay, or Submarine Base Norfolk. A Navy Submarine Veteran might have had significant exposure on a submarine because they were part of a repair crew-or they were cross trained in repairs which put them into direct contact with asbestos.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. If you want the best mesothelioma compensation-hire the most capable attorney." https://WatersKraus.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com