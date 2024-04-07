Pimentel, Emirates Red Crescent distribute Ramadan iftar meals

The Emirates Red Crescent distributed Ramadan iftar meals at the Marikina Grand Islamic Mosque in partnership with Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and wife Kat Pimentel.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirates Red Crescent stands as the UAE's main relief and aid agency, dedicated to providing assistance and support to those in need both locally and globally.

ERC, through the United Arab Emirates embassy in Manila, and Pimentel served a total of 650 iftar meals for Muslims fasting and praying at Marikina Grand Islamic Mosque and various mosques located in Barangay Parang, Barangka and Sta. Elena.

Also present in the event are Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro, Congresswoman Maan Teodoro and Obaid Abbood Alshehhi First Secretary of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Manila.

"The spirit of Ramadan embodies the essence of sharing. It is a time when communities come together to extend kindness and generosity to those in need. We are grateful to Emirates Red Crescent and the United Arab Emirates for their global efforts in fostering this spirit of sharing. We are grateful for their support to our Muslim brothers and sisters," Pimentel said.

"The partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent underscores our shared commitment to humanitarian principles and the well-being of communities," he added.

"Ramadan is a time of reflection, compassion, and unity. We stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters during the holy month of Ramadan," Kat Pimentel said.

"In times of celebration and reflection, it is crucial to extend a helping hand to those who may be facing challenges. We are truly grateful to the Emirates Red Crescent for this collaboration that benefited our Muslim communities in my hometown Marikina," she said.

The beneficiaries thanked the ERC and Pimentel for their generosity.