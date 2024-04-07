Việt Nam steps up mutual judicial assistance in civil matters with Laos

VIETNAM, April 7 - =

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on April 6 signed a decision approving a plan on the implementation of the Việt Nam-Laos agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters.

Decision No. 285/QĐ-TTg aims to effectively materialise the agreement, facilitate the handling of civil cases involving foreign elements by competent agencies, and raise the efficiency of cooperation in the field between the two countries.

It stressed the need to ensure close coordination among competent Vietnamese agencies, and between them and their Lao counterparts.

Under the document, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Supreme People’s Court were given with specific tasks to accelerate the implementation work.

Notably, the Ministry of Justice will coordinate with the others to review the implementation of the agreement triennially in line with the document.

The funding for the implementation of the plan comes from the state budget in accordance with the 2016 Law on International Treaties, the State Budget Law and other sources (if any).

The agreement was signed by Vietnamese Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long and his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha under the witness of the two Prime Ministers in Vientiane, Laos, on January 11, 2023, within the framework of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to the neighbouring country on January 11-12. — VNS