NA Chairman leaves Hà Nội for China official visit

VIETNAM, April 7 - HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on April 7 morning for a six-day official visit to China.

The visit is made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

Accompanying the top Vietnamese legislator are Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Mass Mobilization Commission Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương, NA Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Việt Nam - China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang; NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai, among other officials.

NA Chairman Huệ’s visit is expected to create a strong motivation and momentum for the development of the relations between Việt Nam and China.

This is the first visit to China by Huệ as the NA Chairman, and also the first direct meeting between the heads of the two countries' legislatures after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

It is taking place in the context that the two countries celebrated the 73rd anniversary of their diplomatic relations and 15 years of bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2023. VNA/VNS