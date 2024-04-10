EPI Announces Powerful line-up for Women in Exit Planning Symposium
Amy Wirtz will discuss how women are impacting their communities and world economies inside of multigenerational family businesses.
Lineup for one-day event focuses on mindset, includes trailblazing CEOs and foundersCLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exit Planning Institute (EPI) has announced its speaker line-up for the one-day Women in Exit Planning Symposium on April 28. The symposium is occurring as part of the organization’s annual Exit Planning Summit in Marco Island, FL.
During this one-day event, participants will attend interactive, action-oriented workshops with national experts and leading practitioners on topics such as building your advisory team, communicating your value, and closing dream clients. The symposium will feature the following speakers:
AMY WIRTZ, "WOMEN CEPAS SHOULD FOCUS ON FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESSES: WHERE WOMEN ARE TAKING THE LEAD"
In the opening session, Amy Wirtz will discuss how women are impacting their communities and world economies inside of multigenerational family businesses. She’ll talk about the special link women have to family businesses, with examples of women who are excelling in leadership roles within family businesses. Wirtz is a senior consultant with The Family Business Consulting Group (thefbcg.com) who is passionate about helping families develop and define their purpose. She works closely with families to identify their goals around values, ownership and financial wealth
KERRY SIGGINS, "OWNERSHIP MINDSET"
Kerry Siggins will lead an interactive session on the Ownership Mindset. She is the CEO and Executive Chair of StoneAge Holdings (stoneageholdings.com), a fast-growing manufacturing and technology company based in Colorado. Under her leadership, StoneAge has seen double-digit growth every year. In 2015, Siggins transitioned the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), ensuring all employees benefit from ownership.
JULIE KEYES, "WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: AN UNTAPPED MARKET"
Julie Keyes will close the symposium with a discussion on how women entrepreneurs are an untapped market for advisors. Her talk will help participants determine ways to be more proactive in building their woman-owned book of business. Keyes is the founder of KeyeStrategies (keyestrategies.com) where she specializes in exit and transition consulting. She is an EPI faculty member, a member of its Leadership Council, and a recipient of EPI’s “Thought Leader of the Year” in 2017 and 2022.
EXPERT PANEL ON BEING A WOMAN IN BUSINESS
The symposium will include a panel where experts will discuss having hard conversations in business, emotional intelligence, and redefining family wealth.
SIGN UP FOR THE EXIT PLANNING SUMMIT
The Women in Exit Planning Symposium is open to any professional advisor who is a woman in exit planning, works with women in exit planning, is a woman business owner, or works with women business owners. Bundle your Exit Planning Summit registration with the Women in Exit Planning Symposium for three days of exit planning and business development content.
The Exit Planning Summit, powered by REAG, will take place in Marco Island, Fla. from April 28-30. Through workshops, Learning Labs, breakout sessions, networking, and a keynote address from Gerry O’Brion, advisors will learn how to enhance business value and align personal and financial strategies for business owners.
Register at www.exitplanningsummit.com.
ABOUT EPI
The Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA) credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.
Samantha Fisher
Exit Planning Institute
+1 216-712-4244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube