YOUNG FUTURISTS WANTED: Next Generation Foresight Awards Now Open for Entries
Young people are doing great things to create a better future and Teach the Future would like to hear about them. This is the start of a conversation for learning and supporting futures thinking.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Generation Foresight Practitioner - Young Voices (NGFP-YV) Awards aims to showcase the voices of youth 12-17 years of age. The first-place winner receives a USD $1000 prize to help realise their future-focused project and catapult their idea into action. Three others receive a USD $500 prize. Six top finalists are recognised for their ideas and efforts. 17 projects are recognized for the 17 UN SDGs. Entry applications are now open at https://bit.ly/ngfp-yv-24.
Future Visions from Youth
Following the success of NGFP-YV Awards in 2023, Teach the Future saw youth from around the world taking action to create positive change in their communities. From Uganda to Kazakhstan, young leaders are launching initiatives to advance education, empower women, protect the environment, and more. In Peru, students are being trained in leadership and design thinking. Girls in India are tackling e-waste through recycling. Teens in the UK are promoting youth voice and peacebuilding. Youth in Brazil are providing educational opportunities in underserved areas, while students in Tanzania are bringing clean water to villages. Young people in the US are leveraging technology like AI to reduce microplastics. Across the globe, youth are coming together through partnerships and collaborations to build a more just, sustainable, and equitable future for all.
"Young people are doing great things to create a better future - and Teach the Future would like to hear about them. Individual, partner, or group project submissions are welcomed 12-17 years of age. This is the start of a conversation for learning, listening, and supporting futures thinking as a start into their foresight journey." — Lisa Giuliani, Youth Foresight Project Director
The qualities being sought from applicants are curiosity about the changing world and the people around them, especially interest in translating future-focussed ideas into action in service to their community. Young Voices applicants have a willingness to become an ambassador for futures and for sustainability.
Recognition and Awards
The first-place winner will receive a USD $1000 prize to help realize their future-focused project and catapult their idea into action. Three others will each receive a USD $500 prize. Seventeen will be recognized for each UN Sustainable Development Goal.
Do you Know a Young Changemaker or a Potential Sponsor?
Please apply here and or reach out to ngfp-yv@teachthefuture.org for sponsor opportunity details.
About Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young Voices (NGFP-YV)
Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young Voices is presented by Teach the Future’s Young Voices Network, Next Generation Foresight Practitioners (NGFP-YV) and School of International Futures, (SOIF) . Last year over 200 students from around the world submitted entries for visionary projects to improve their communities.
About Teach the Future
Teach the Future is a global non-profit. Its mission is to teach futures-thinking skills to students and educators around the world and to inspire them to influence their futures. Learn more at TeachtheFuture.org
