Revolutionary BloodHound Technology Redefines VTE Procedures by Safely Reinfusing Shed Blood in Real-Time

Introducing Revolutionary BloodHound Technology: Safely Reinfusing Shed Blood in Real-Time to Transform VTE Procedures.
BloodHound Technology is a game-changer in VTE procedures, offering real-time reinfusion of shed blood with unprecedented safety.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking development, Retriever Medical is proud to announce the successful published study and outcomes of its pioneering BloodHound™ technology, aimed at transforming VTE (Venous Thromboembolism) procedures. This cutting-edge innovation promises to revolutionize the field of interventional procedures by enabling the safe and efficient reinfusion of shed blood during suction aspiration procedures.
— Dr. Brandon Repko
The BloodHound technology builds upon the foundational research outlined in the "Extra-Corporeal Processing of Bovine, Porcine, and Human Blood in Preparation for Autologous Re-Infusion" study, showcasing its efficacy in this published study. Developed to address the critical need for optimized blood management during VTE interventions, BloodHound sets a new standard of care by seamlessly recycling and reinfusing blood lost during procedures, thereby enhancing patient safety and outcomes.
Key findings from the study highlight the remarkable capabilities of the BloodHound technology:
• Real-Time Reinfusion: BloodHound enables the immediate and continuous reinfusion of shed blood during VTE procedures, mitigating the risk of post-procedural anemia and related complications.
• Safety and Efficacy: Rigorous testing and validation demonstrate the safety and efficacy of BloodHound in filtering and processing shed blood, ensuring the preservation of red blood cell integrity and coagulation profile.
• Cost-Effectiveness: By offering an affordable, mobile, and disposable solution, BloodHound eliminates the need for costly allogenic donor blood and reduces reliance on traditional blood salvage technologies, making autologous blood recycling economically feasible in diverse healthcare settings.
• Versatility: BloodHound's versatility extends beyond traditional healthcare settings, with potential applications in military and disaster response scenarios, where access to transfusable blood products may be limited.
Dr. Brandon Repko, Butler Health System, emphasizes the transformative impact of BloodHound on patient care: "The successful implementation of BloodHound marks a significant milestone in blood management strategies for VTE procedures. By harnessing the power of real-time blood reinfusion, we are enhancing patient safety and revolutionizing the standard of care in interventional medicine."
Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical, adds, "We are immensely proud to unveil the compelling outcomes of our published study on BloodHound technology. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing patient care through innovation. BloodHound's demonstrated safety and efficacy represent a significant step forward in blood management strategies for VTE procedures. As we continue our journey towards commercialization, we remain dedicated to delivering transformative solutions that enhance procedural safety and improve patient outcomes."
The adoption of BloodHound promises to usher in a new era of enhanced patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and improved procedural safety. Retriever Medical remains committed to advancing innovative solutions that empower healthcare providers and improve the quality of patient care worldwide.
About Retriever Medical: Retriever Medical, Inc. was established with a bold mission to transform interventional medicine by creating groundbreaking surgical solutions, such as the revolutionary ClotHound ACE™ thrombectomy systems. Demonstrating our dedication to innovation, Retriever Medical has significantly expanded its patent portfolio, comprising eight (7) issued U.S. and two (2) international patents, alongside ten (10) pending U.S. patent applications and an additional ten (10) pending foreign patent applications spanning multiple jurisdictions, including the European Community, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, China, and Mexico. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and procedural efficiency, Retriever Medical remains at the forefront of driving progress and excellence in healthcare. Retriever Medical's trademarks include Retriever Medical the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, Clear ACE, ACE, VORS, and Blood Genie. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail are registered trademarks.
For more information, please visit www.rtvmed.com.
Investors Contact: Ben Bobo Phone: 714.654.2367 Email: bbobo@rtvmed.com
Safe Harbor Statement: This press release includes statements that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes. Such statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to, the anticipated approval of pending and future patent applications related to Retriever Medical’s ClotHound™, ClotHound ACE™, Clear ACE™, VORS™, and Blood Genie™ Technology, the Company's future patent application filings, and the protection of the Company's intellectual property provided by any patents that issue. These statements are based on current information and beliefs and do not guarantee future performance. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include that pending and future patent applications related to Retriever Medical’s ClotHound™, ClotHound ACE™, and Blood Genie™ Technology may not result in an issued patent, that the issuance of any patents may be delayed, that the allowed claims, if any, may not be in line with the Company's expectations, that the Company may not be successful in enforcing its patents, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic Securities and Exchange Commission filings. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company does not undertake to update them in any manner except as may be required by the Company's disclosure obligations in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the federal securities laws.
Ben Bobo
Retriever Medical, Inc.
+1 714-654-2367
