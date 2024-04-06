Noble Capital Markets Brings the ‘Sharks’ to Boca for NobleCon20

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- South Florida-based Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is hosting its 20th annual emerging growth equity conference in December at Florida Atlantic University ’s College of Business Executive Education .

NobleCon20 will be held Dec. 3-4 at the Executive Education programs complex, bringing together three of the original “Sharks” from the ABC hit series “Shark Tank” for a two-day event focused on business pitches, keynote speakers and networking.

“We’re delighted that we will host NobleCon20, which will be a great way to celebrate Noble’s 40th anniversary and our second large-scale event partnership,” said Vegar Wiik , assistant dean of Executive Education. “The recent completion of the Executive Education complex allowed us to take the relationship to another level.”

Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary (commonly referred to as “Mr. Wonderful”), FUBU apparel founder Daymond John, and cyber-tech giant Robert Herjavec will be featured on the same stage where last year’s keynote speaker , former President George W. Bush, captivated the audience.

Bringing all three celebrity investors together was no small challenge and their joint appearance for a 95-minute, two-part event on the NobleCon20 stage will be one of a kind. First, the trio will give a moderated fireside chat, followed by a series of business pitches from hopeful entrepreneurs selected by Noble and from Florida Atlantic students and alumni.

“Working with Noble is a lot of fun because they understand the importance of integrating business and education, all while promoting an entrepreneurial approach,” said Daniel Gropper , Ph.D., dean of the College of Business. “Our past Business Pitch Competitions have been great and having these ‘Sharks’ weigh-in on the pitches brings an incredible new dimension to the competition.”

NobleCon20 will also feature two topical panel presentations featuring notable opinion leaders, an expanded one-on-one meeting schedule, presentations from emerging growth public company senior executives and an opening-session keynote speech. The disco-themed 2024 edition of the “After,” hosted in conjunction with Money Channel NYC / Moneyball Networking and Goliath Resources, will be held at the Privaira Hangar at the Boca Raton International Airport.

“For NobleCon20 we want to focus on the importance of entrepreneurship, the economic significance of emerging growth companies, and the methodology of making strategic and disciplined investments. These ‘Sharks’ bring all of that to the stage,” Mark Pinvidic, Noble’s managing partner, said. “It’s our 40th anniversary and our 20th NobleCon, so expectations are high, particularly considering some of the networking events we’ve done in the past. Rest assured, this ‘After’ will be one for the record books.”

Noble has now opened the selection process for public company executives who would like to join the roster of speakers. General attendance registration will be available in July. Preliminary info can be obtained at www.nobleconference.com .

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu .

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc. and Channelchek:

Noble Capital Markets (Noble), established in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com



