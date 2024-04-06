Royalton Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001469
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2024 at 08:38 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Bethel Rd in Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities
ACCUSED: Harris L. Bradeen
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/06/2024 at approximately 0838 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious incident on E Bethel Rd in the town of Randolph in the County of Orange. During the investigation, Troopers discovered that Bradeen had provided false information to law enforcement authorities during a criminal investigation. Bradeen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2024 / 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes