Royalton Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2001469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2024 at 08:38 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Bethel Rd in Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities

ACCUSED: Harris L. Bradeen

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On 04/06/2024 at approximately 0838 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious incident on E Bethel Rd in the town of Randolph in the County of Orange. During the investigation, Troopers discovered that Bradeen had provided false information to law enforcement authorities during a criminal investigation. Bradeen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2024 / 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes