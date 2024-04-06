Royalton Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

     

CASE#: 24B2001469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores              

STATION: Royalton Barracks            

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2024 at 08:38 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Bethel Rd in Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities

ACCUSED: Harris L. Bradeen                         

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/06/2024 at approximately 0838 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious incident on E Bethel Rd in the town of Randolph in the County of Orange. During the investigation, Troopers discovered that Bradeen had provided false information to law enforcement authorities during a criminal investigation. Bradeen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   05/01/2024 / 08:30 hours         

COURT: Orange

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

