CHIPS for America and Natcast to Give Update on the National Semiconductor Technology Center

The CHIPS for America Research and Development (R&D) Program and Natcast, the operator of the CHIPS for America National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), will host a webinar to provide an overview of the NSTC’s vision and mission, an update on 2024 priorities for the NSTC, the standing up of Natcast, and the first NSTC research opportunities.

The NSTC, the centerpiece of the CHIPS for America R&D Program, is a public-private consortium for industry, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, workforce and labor organizations, entrepreneurs, government, and investors to accelerate the pace of new innovations from idea to marketplace. To that end, the Biden-Harris Administration expects to invest over $5 billion in the NSTC with a core tenet of funding R&D projects that create long-term US leadership in semiconductor technology.

While the long-term R&D strategy is being crafted, the NSTC has identified initial R&D programs which will kick start the process of delivering impactful results through early investments in projects with a near term time horizon. At least $100 million will be available to fund the first set of external teams through competitions expected to launch in the summer of 2024. The projects will develop R&D tools and results that can be deployed into the semiconductor industry to drive advancements in critical technologies such as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in design, and the enablement of researchers to produce results faster with lower cost, resulting in the acceleration of innovation and the time required to bring new products to market.

Join CHIPS NSTC Program Director, Jay Lewis, and Natcast Chief Executive Officer, Deirdre Hanford on April 9, 2024, for a discussion on early research, the NSTC Community of Interest, and additional updates on this historic program. Registration is required.

This is the first of a series of monthly updates on the NSTC.