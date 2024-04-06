Việt Nam condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

VIETNAM, April 6 -

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam condemned the recent attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng on Saturday while answering journalists’ questions on Việt Nam’s reaction to the attack.

All the buildings of diplomatic representative and consular offices must be respected and protected according to international law, she said.

Việt Nam called on the sides concerned to practice restraint, refrain from the use of violence, settle differences by peaceful measures, avoid escalating tension in the region, and abide by international law, including the Vienna Convention 1961 on ensuring the life, security, and safety for the people, members of the representative offices and their families, the official stressed. — VNS