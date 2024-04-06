Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,905 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

VIETNAM, April 6 -  

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam condemned the recent attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng on Saturday while answering journalists’ questions on Việt Nam’s reaction to the attack.

All the buildings of diplomatic representative and consular offices must be respected and protected according to international law, she said.

Việt Nam called on the sides concerned to practice restraint, refrain from the use of violence, settle differences by peaceful measures, avoid escalating tension in the region, and abide by international law, including the Vienna Convention 1961 on ensuring the life, security, and safety for the people, members of the representative offices and their families, the official stressed. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more