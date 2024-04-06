Party, State leaders join Lao traditional festival

VIETNAM, April 6 -

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Party and State leaders joined the celebration of the Lao traditional festival Bunpimay held at the Lao embassy in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Prominent among them were Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai; Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng; Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang; and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders and the people of Việt Nam, Thắng extended the best wishes to the Party and State leaders and people of Laos; congratulated them on their achievements recorded over the recent years; and expressed belief on their further successes in their national building.

The official stressed that the two countries enjoy special and unique relationship in the world, and that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between them will continue to develop.

Now as before, the Vietnamese Party, State, and people are determined to join their Lao counterparts in maintaining and developing those relations, Thắng said.

Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh said the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in the celebration manifested the comradeship, fraternity and special relations between the two countries.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its recent achievements, the diplomat expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people will reach their target of becoming a developed and high-income country by 2045.

He also expressed gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam in its past national liberation and current national construction and defence.

The two Parties and Sates will continue tightening the Laos – Việt Nam great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation despite the complex development of the world and regional situation in the recent past, the diplomat affirmed. — VNS