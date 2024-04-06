Việt Nam leaves deep impression at UNHRC's regular session

VIETNAM, April 6 - GENEVA — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn reaffirmed Việt Nam's priorities when participating in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), including protecting vulnerable groups, promoting gender equality and digital transformation, and ensuring human rights, while delivering his opening statement at the 55th regular session of the council, which took place from February 26 to April 5.

He emphasised that human rights can only be best ensured when peace, stability, and international law are maintained and respected, with states placing people at the centre of all policies and ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.

Sơn called on countries to support Việt Nam's re-election as a member of the UNHRC for the 2026-2028 term.

The Vietnamese delegation led by FM Sơn actively joined many sessions, discussing specific rights such as the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; the right to food; cultural rights; rights of persons with disabilities; and rights of children.

Additionally, Vietnamese delegates also engaged, exchanged views, and consulted with delegations from other countries, co-sponsoring a number of initiatives in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation. They also fulfilled their duties as a member of the UNHRC by participating in consultations and voting on 32 draft resolutions and two decisions of the council.

Việt Nam gave a joint statement on a topic of mutual interest shared by other ASEAN countries, focusing on fisheries exploitation and ensuring the right to food.

Việt Nam also spoke on behalf of the core group of the resolution on human rights and climate change - including Việt Nam, Bangladesh, and the Philippines - during a dialogue session related to the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on measures to mitigate the impact of climate change on the enjoyment of the right to food.

Representing the inter-regional group, Việt Nam delivered two joint statements with strong endorsement from partner countries, calling for the acceleration of the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote gender equality and protect essential infrastructure for people in armed conflicts.

In these statements, Việt Nam emphasised consistency, efforts, and achievements of the Southeast Asian nation in promoting and protecting human rights; reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to sustainable development for the benefit of its people; and highlighted the necessity to address inequality and protect vulnerable groups.

Việt Nam called for addressing global challenges such as climate change and protecting human rights in armed conflicts, while affirming its commitment to enhancing constructive cooperation with countries, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UNHRC and the council's mechanisms to promote and protect human rights for all based on respect for the UN Charter, international treaties on human rights, ensuring national sovereignty and principles of objectivity, fairness, constructive dialogue, and cooperation.

The UNHRC completed its 55th session with a heavy workload and record-long meeting times, in the context that humanity still faces many challenges such as strategic competition; the conflict in Ukraine; the Hamas-Israel conflict; climate change; food, energy, water insecurity; and many other social injustices.

The council reviewed and discussed about 80 reports, consulted and adopted 32 draft resolutions, adopted reports of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on human rights of 14 countries, and approved decisions to postpone some activities of the UNHRC. — VNS