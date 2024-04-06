Submit Release
Month of the Military Child to be Honored at the Harlem Globetrotters Game on April 19th at the Crown Complex

A memorable occasion, combining the excitement of the Harlem Globetrotters' performance with heartfelt recognition of military children and their families.

— ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters, renowned for their incredible basketball skills and entertaining performances, are set to return to the Crown Complex on April 19th for a spectacular event. This year, the game holds special significance as it coincides with the Month of the Military Child, a time dedicated to honoring the resilience and sacrifices of military children.

Leading the efforts to highlight the "Purple Up" initiative, championed by the Military Child Education Coalition, is Crown Influencer ShaDonna "Mo" McPhaul. As a veteran and mother of a military child, McPhaul is passionate about recognizing the contributions of military families and ensuring they feel appreciated and supported.

https://www.militarychild.org/

"Fayetteville, NC is home to Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, the largest military installation by population," McPhaul stated. "With a significant military presence in our community, it's important to show our gratitude and support for our military children and their families."

Fort Liberty serves a population of over 47,499 active-duty Soldiers, 51,564 Reserve Components and Temporary Duty students, 16,276 civilian employees and contractors, and 71,960 active-duty family members. Additionally, there are 125,278 Army retirees and family members in the area, highlighting the profound impact of the military on the local community.

"The Harlem Globetrotters returning to the Crown Complex for their world tour is a huge deal!" exclaimed McPhaul. "My goal is to help create the most entertaining side shows and the best attendance record ever. We want to involve schools, dance teams, and local influencers to ensure the best experience possible for our community!"

The event promises to be a memorable occasion, combining the excitement of the Harlem Globetrotters' performance with heartfelt recognition of military children and their families. Attendees can look forward to an evening of fun, entertainment, and appreciation for our nation's heroes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/harlem-globetrotters-2024-world-tour-presented-fayetteville-north-carolina-04-19-2024/event/2D005F24F73567A0?CAMEFROM=CFC_CROWNCOMPLEX_SOCIAL_FB-IG_SHADONNA

