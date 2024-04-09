TCA Venture Group Furthers Strategic Expansion, Welcomes TCA Southeast to its Network
TCA VG has led the way for helping entrepreneurs fund the start-up economy, and we are excited to carry that tradition to the fast growing economies in Florida and Georgia.”IRVINE, CALIF., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) today announced the addition of TCA Southeast to its growing network. The addition of TCA Southeast is a strategic move by TCA VG to tap into the dynamic startup ecosystems of Georgia and Florida.
With its new vision, TCA VG is focusing on selective expansion into thriving startup ecosystems, and the addition of TCA Southeast aligns seamlessly with this strategy. Members of TCA Southeast will now have the unique opportunity to invest and participate in both existing and new TCA member funds and have access to all the deals considered in the group. As its network grows in membership and correspondingly more capital for investment, TCA VG and its networks will appeal to a broader set of discerning entrepreneurs seeking support, mentorship, and capital.
Christopher Fey and Frederick Fey will spearhead the new network’s efforts as co-presidents. Both men bring a wealth of investment and local expertise to complement TCA VG’s vision, and with their extensive contacts in the Southeast, will establish robust pathways with regional angel groups, syndicates, family offices, universities, and accelerators. TCA Southeast members will not only comprise investors in Georgia and Florida, but will include virtual members.
“We are excited to welcome TCA Southeast to our network. We recognize the importance of an expanding network and the synergy it creates among accredited investors, and the addition of the new network aims to enhance deal flow by identifying and seizing opportunities in the Southeast United States,” said Dr. Digvijay “Sunny” Singh, TCA VG chair. “Fred and Chris are so well-suited to lead TCA Southeast, and we are thrilled to have them as members of TCA Venture Group.”
“Chris and I are honored to be selected to lead the expansion of TCA Venture Group to Florida and Georgia. TCA VG has led the way for helping entrepreneurs fund the start-up economy, and we are excited to carry that tradition to the fast growing economies in Florida and Georgia,” said Frederick Fey, co-president of TCA Southeast.
About TCA Venture Group:
Founded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $280 million in more than 544 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. With 400+ accredited investors in TCA-LA, TCA-OC, TCA-Inland Empire, TCA Southeast, Pasadena Angels, and MEDA Angels, TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source. Members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital — providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks. Connect with TCA VG on its website, X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
###
