Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,398 in the last 365 days.

Contractor killed in US 340 work zone in Jefferson County

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is reminding drivers to remain vigilant in work zones after a flagger working for A.L.L. Construction Inc. was killed in a work zone accident on US 340 in Jefferson County.

 

The flagger had stopped traffic on the US 340 widening project a little before 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, when another car drove up to the work zone at a high rate of speed. The driver swerved toward the embankment to miss the stopped traffic, but struck the flagger, trapping her underneath the car.

 

Bystanders lifted the car off the flagger, but she died on the way to the hospital.


"I'm very sad for the family and our partner, A.L.L. Construction," said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. "It's so senseless that we can't seem to make better choices when we get behind the wheel of our automobiles.


"I implore all drivers to please lay down your cell phone, stay focused, and obey all the rules of the road, especially in the many work zones around the state," Wriston said.

 

“We send our condolences to her family and her co-workers,” said J.W. Hawk, project manager for A.L.L. Construction. “They’re just out there trying to do their jobs.

 

“The traveling public really needs to pay attention when there are work zones,” Hawk said. “They need to slow down and pay attention, and adhere to all signs.”

 

Five people were killed in work zone crashes in West Virginia in 2023. The WVDOT is working together with its contracting partners, and law enforcement ageneis to prevent work zone crashes. But the public needs to do their part as well.

 

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, a WVDOT worker was struck and badly injured at the scene of an accident in Clarksburg. On Friday, March 29, 2024, a WVDOT worker was patching potholes on Interstate 79 when a driver drove through the work zone and struck him. His injuries were minor.​

​​

You just read:

Contractor killed in US 340 work zone in Jefferson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more