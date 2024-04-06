UNITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating United Airlines Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of United Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“United” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UAL) on behalf of United stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether United has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Chicago, IL based United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. United Airlines Holdings, Inc is the second largest airline in the world.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) reached as high as $58.23 per share in July 2023.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $44.95 billion in 2022 to over $53.71 billion in 2023, and that its annual Net Income increased from $737 million in 2022 to over $2.61 billion in 2023.

On March 21, 2024 it was reported that two Taxes lawmakers sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that pointed to six incidents on United Airlines flights over the past few weeks, accusing United Airlines of a “culture of mismanagement” and “lack of emphasis on aviation safety.”

Then on March 23, 2024, Bloomberg reported that the Federal Aviation Administration is considering “drastic measures” to slow growth at United Airlines after a series of safety incidents involving United Airline, including a piece of the outer fuselage falling off one jet, an engine fire, and a plane losing a tire during takeoff at a United flight from San Francisco to Osaka, Japan.

United's vice president of corporate safety said the Federal Aviation Administration will examine “multiple areas of [United Airlines] operation” to ensure safety compliance and advised employees to expect an increased FAA presence over all their operations.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) declined from $48 per share on March 28, 2024, to $44.37 per share on April 03, 2024.

