ACC Releases February 2024 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

WASHINGTON, DC (April 5, 2024) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 8.4 billion pounds during February 2024, an increase of 4.4 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC).  Year-to-date production was 16.4 billion pounds,

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 8.4 billion pounds during February 2024, a decrease of 0.4 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 12.4 percent from the same month one year earlier.  Year-to-date sales and captive use were 16.7 billion pounds, a 10.3 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2023.

