Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 49 State Troopers

On April 5, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. The department simultaneously instructed a regular 17-week trooper cadet class and an 11-week lateral trooper cadet class. The lateral class returned from their district assignments for the graduation ceremony that took place at Donelson First in Nashville, Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony and swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office.

Trooper Cadet Class 324 graduated 22 troopers. The Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 224 graduated 27 troopers composed of all prior Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) certified law enforcement officers from across Tennessee. The lateral class brings a combined 187 years of prior law enforcement experience to the THP.

“Countless troopers have laid the foundation of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, establishing it as one of the most well respected, premier law enforcement agencies in the country,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Generations of raw men and women have gone through the Tennessee Highway Patrol cadet academy, being molded into State Troopers upon graduation. Today, I am proud to welcome and congratulate you for earning your right to be called a Tennessee State Trooper.”

“Joining any law enforcement agency makes you a part of something far bigger than yourself,” said Colonel Perry. “Today, you represent the Tennessee Highway Patrol while in uniform and out. You will be held to a higher standard – not only by the public but also by your peers and your leaders.” He spoke to the importance of their positions, stating, “You have embarked on a career of service in the Volunteer State. When you leave here today, and every day as you don your uniform, remember that service is at the heart of being a Tennessee State Trooper.”

Trooper Anthony Wilber of class 324 was named the top cadet for his class and was presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for his leadership, work ethic, and academics. The award was named in honor of the late Trooper Calvin Jenks, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2007.

