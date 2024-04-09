Piscataway Township Continues Commitment to Green Energy

NJ Township to cut carbon footprint 53% by 2026, add 28 EV charging stations for public use and achieve $19.2 million in energy savings over 20 years

• Piscataway Township aims to cut energy costs by overhauling electric and natural gas systems with a goal of reducing the Township's carbon footprint by 53 percent by 2026.

• Key upgrades include installing 28 EV charging stations for public use, the largest single deployment of EV charging stations by a New Jersey municipality, implementing solar energy to power two thirds of the Township’s electricity needs and modernizing HVAC and lighting systems.

• The program is set to enhance indoor air quality in key community spaces and deliver $19.2 million in financial savings to the Township over the next 20 years.

In a significant step forward in its ongoing environmental sustainability journey, Piscataway Township has joined forces with Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and sustainability, to implement a comprehensive Energy Savings Improvement Program (ESIP). This collaboration, named the Piscataway Goes Green initiative, is set to further revolutionize the Township's energy consumption patterns, reduce operational costs and reinforce Piscataway's position as a leader in environmental sustainability.

Piscataway’s primary goals for the ESIP include:

• Reducing energy costs by minimizing electric and natural gas usage.

• Maximizing the use of on-site solar PV.

• Making it easier for residents to transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

• Modernizing aging infrastructure by replacing outdated HVAC and lighting systems.

The Piscataway Goes Green initiative includes 2.9 MW DC of solar installations across eight buildings, 28 new EV charging stations, battery energy storage and a microgrid. These green energy technologies will bolster Piscataway’s energy resilience, particularly for critical facilities like the Public Safety building and Town Hall, providing approximately five days of backup power and potential grid services revenue. The anticipated benefits are substantial with a projected 53 percent reduction in the Township's carbon footprint by 2026. In addition, an estimated 64 percent of the Township's electricity needs will be provided by on-site solar energy after the project’s completion, mitigating the financial risks associated with volatile energy prices.

By installing 28 EV charging stations throughout Piscataway, this represents the largest single deployment of EV infrastructure by any municipality in New Jersey history.

Mayor Brian C. Wahler of Piscataway voiced his support for the initiative saying, "We are taking a bold step toward a greener future and demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the environment. Our partnership with Schneider Electric will allow us to continue making significant strides in energy efficiency and sustainability." Echoing this sentiment, Tammy Tolle, Vice President at Schneider Electric, remarked, "It's an honor to work alongside Piscataway's leaders in this next phase of their environmental stewardship.”

Construction will take place throughout 2024 with final upgrades completed in 2025. Key facilities targeted for these upgrades include the Community Center, Public Safety building, JFK Library, Westergard Library, Town Hall, Senior Center and Sterling Village. Financially, the Township will make an investment of $24.9 million to complete these upgrades with $13.2 million in incentives, grants, rebates and the utilization of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for the solar installation, microgrid and combined heat and power systems. The remainder of the project will be financed through an energy savings performance contract with Schneider Electric which estimates the upgrades to generate $19.2 million in total savings over the next two decades.

In addition to its sustainability goals, the Piscataway Goes Green initiative recognizes the importance of a comfortable indoor environment for the health and productivity of its residents and employees. The project is dedicated to enhancing the comfort and well-being of the community by prioritizing improvements in indoor air quality across its facilities. To this end, the initiative includes the installation of advanced building automation systems designed to efficiently manage and monitor heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, ensuring optimal indoor conditions.

For more information about Piscataway Township, please visit piscatawaynj.org. For more information about Schneider Electric, visit perspectives.se.com/government.