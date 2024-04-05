Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Hancock County

The State of Maine and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Ellsworth. The DRC is a temporary facility established to help survivors in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington or York counties recover from the severe storms and flooding from January 9-13.

Other sites may be opening soon.

The location of the DRC is:

Moore Community Center

125 State St.

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Hours of operation for all centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The other current site is:

Wells Fire Station #2

585 N Berwick Rd

Wells, ME 04090

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.