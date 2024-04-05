Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,449 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 5, 2024

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments


Primary Logo

You just read:

GOGL – Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more