“Sepsis is a serious and sometimes deadly complication. Technologies developed to help prevent this condition have the potential to provide a significant benefit to patients,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “To help ensure the safety and effectiveness of software as a medical device, the FDA’s authorization of the Prenosis Sepsis ImmunoScore software establishes specific premarket and postmarket requirements for this device type, including software validation and clinical performance testing for the intended use before they are authorized for marketing.”

The device uses data from the patient's electronic health record in conjunction with other laboratory findings and clinical assessments to aid in the risk assessment for presence of or progression to sepsis within 24 hours of assessing a patient who has been admitted to the emergency department or hospital and meets certain other criteria. It should not be used as the sole basis to determine the presence of sepsis.