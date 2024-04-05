Submit Release
Naval Medical Research Unit SOUTH Commanding Officer Relieved

Capt. Marter has served as the NAMRU SOUTH Commanding Officer since July 2023. Cmdr. Michael Prouty will assume duties as Acting Commanding Officer pending the assignment of a permanent Commanding Officer.

Capt. Marter will be temporarily reassigned to Naval Medical Research Command.

Navy Commanding Officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of meeting these standards.

For questions related to this release, contact Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, BUMED Public Affairs at jessica.l.mcnulty.mil@health.mil and 703.681.9069.

