Luisa Diaz Foundation to Host Milestone 10th Anniversary Black Tie MAG Gala
‘A Celebration of Kindness’ at The Plaza Hotel in New York City will honor and raise funds for Safe Passage Heals and Sanctuary for FamiliesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luisa Diaz Foundation will celebrate a milestone 10th anniversary black tie MAG gala on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel. The annual event this year will honor a decade of changing lives in communities across America with 2024 focusing on two organizations - Safe Passage Heals and Sanctuary for Families. It will be a grand “Celebration of Kindness” attended by important international changemakers from across the globe. It all is part of the organization’s motto that “kindness is cool.” Last year Mayor Adams proclaimed May 18th (the date of the gala) as “Kindness is Cool Day” in NYC forevermore. Events celebrating that day are also being planned.
An all-star lineup of presenters and performers will dedicate the night to honorees and the organizations that are collectively shinning a light on the dangers of human trafficking and sharing support for the fight to help domestic violence survivors. The subjects are often not focused on, and the event hopes to spread much-needed awareness.
The Luisa Diaz foundation proudly honors these grassroot organizations and exemplary individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions.
Additionally, the “Runway of Hope” where fashion meets compassion will once again be a part of the program. The runway show celebrates women survivors as well as one trans person survivor this year who will walk the runway after going through the program for a year and further training sessions of confidence-building and styling provided by the Luisa Diaz Foundation. The emphasis is placed on not it being a show about style, but rather a prolific moment that can forever re-shape the life of a person who has suffered from past abuse. The new beginning and moving toward a place of light and hope starts when they take the stage and walk proud with each step breaking the chains of oppression.
For Tickets to the Gala event please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3In5HDL
About The Luisa Diaz Foundation:
Founded by Luisa Diaz, the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF, 501c3) supports organizations and individuals who are making a direct impact in helping people and their communities through acts of kindness. Luisa developed and produced the “MAG Gala,” which is a “celebration of kindness” with annual events in Los Angeles and New York. These events have raised money and awareness for organizations such as “Safe Passage Heals, Hopes Door, Team TLC NYC, Hijos de Moran. Luisa worked directly with the survivors in coaching and helping them build their self-esteem to walk the “Runway of Hope” (Walking Towards the Light). Where fashion meets compassion.
Executive director and former Ms. Venezuela International Luisa Diaz founded the Luisa Diaz Foundation in honor of her beloved grandmother to raise funds and awareness for individuals and organizations who support survivors of domestic violence and their families. She is also the author of the trailblazing book, “Sexy is Timeless: Ten Timeless Sexy Assets That Lie within You.”
I: @mag.gala | F: miamorgala | X/T: @MiAmorGala | Y: @miamorgalaluisadiaz7573
