UPDATE - Avant Technologies Engages Wired4Tech to Develop Nationwide Low Latency Supercomputing Grid

LAS VEGAS, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in distributed submerged infrastructure solutions, today announces its engagement with Wired4Tech, a technology services firm with a specialized division in advanced transmission technologies. This collaboration heralds the creation of a nationwide low-latency supercomputing grid aimed at enhancing research applications.



The new infrastructure Wired4Tech will help Avant build is intended to support speeds up to XDR natively across the nation and will represent a significant advancement in data transmission and computational research. This grid development initiative is expected to drastically improve the efficiency and capabilities of researchers, scientists, and academics across a variety of fields to propel scientific discovery and innovation.



"Engaging Wired4Tech is a critical move for Avant Technologies, reflecting our dedication to technological innovation and our aim to empower the research community with superior capabilities," stated Paul Averill, CEO of Wired4Tech. "This initiative is set to deliver a supercomputing grid that will transform data processing and analysis on a national scale."



The project's first phase will see the development of an urban transmission ring, which is set to launch in Q4 of 2024. This phase is designed to showcase the infrastructure's capacity for highspeed, low-latency data transmission, setting the stage for a comprehensive nationwide rollout.



“Anticipated to revolutionize the research landscape, this supercomputing grid will enable the execution of more complex computational tasks with greater efficiency,” stated Timothy Lantz, CEO of Avant. “It will accelerate advancements across numerous fields, including climate science, pharmaceutical research, artificial intelligence, and more, marking a new era of progress and exploration.”

“Avant Technologies and Wired4Tech are proud to spearhead this groundbreaking project, underlining our commitment to technological excellence and the advancement of scientific research,” continued Lantz.

About Wired4Tech

Wired4Tech, a boutique technology services firm, boasts a specialized division focused on advanced transmission technologies. Renowned for developing high-performance, low latency networks, Wired4Tech is a preferred partner for organizations seeking to excel in data communication.



About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies leads the way in providing distributed submerged infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Avant Technologies addresses the complex challenges of the digital era with cutting-edge solutions.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com



