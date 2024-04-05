Salon Series Wows Again at The Southampton Inn
Lenny Babbish, Mercedes Ruehl, Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca, Valisia LeKae (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini)
Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca, Mercedes Ruehl Perform Creative Works in ProgressNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salon Series continued at the Southampton Inn featuring works in progress (scenes, stories, comedy and songs).
Hosted and produced by writer, comedian and Emmy award-winning producer Angela LaGreca it featured divorce monologues written by Joy Behar (award-winning comedian and co-host of 'The View') and performed by Behar, Academy-award-winning actress Mercedes Ruehl, and the surprise guest at the Salon, Grammy & Tony Nominated Actress/Singer Valisia LeKae. The monologues, crafted by Behar and based on interviews she conducted with women about their lives leading up to divorce, were hilarious and moving. Lenny Babbish was the musical director.
The Salon series builds on The Southampton Inn’s hosting of a galaxy of talented writers and singers, chamber music (such as violist yeou-Cheng Ma), writers (Ralph Blumenthal and Anne Nelson) as well as cabaret star, Konstantin Soukhovetski, and Rising Stars musicians throughout the “Off” seasons.
Southampton Inn owner, Dede Gotthelf said, “We were honored to host a talented group of award-winning entertainers during the ‘off season’. Their dry humor was the perfect antidote to a rainy evening with their songs and monologues.”
The series is part of an ongoing effort to engage the community in the so-called ‘off season’. Judging by the smiles on the crowd that day, The Southampton Inn was the ‘in’ place to be.
The event was sold out and featured light bites and cocktails. Attendees who wished to have dinner afterwards in town were able to enjoy a post-salon dinner special offered by Main Prospect and Le Charlot.
Notables included: Angela LaGreca, Joy Behar, Mercedes Ruehl, Lenny Babbish, Valisia LeKae, Dede Gotthelf, Julie Ratner, Shane Moan, Elena Gibbs, Bernadette Piccolomini, Julie Haaland, Richard Cohen, Lisa Cohen, Robert Zimmerman, Christina Strassfield, Ann Ciardullo, Keith Green, Rose Caiola.
About the Southampton Inn:
The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer with historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library and The Ballroom are all popular spots for parties and events.
I: @southampton_inn | F: southamptoninn | X / T: @southampton_inn
