Media Briefing - AESO to discuss recent Grid Alert events

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a news conference to explain the Grid Alerts issued on April 3 and April 5, 2024.



An AESO representative will provide an overview of the operational circumstances that led to Grid Alerts on both days. They will also address the AESO’s direction to transmission and distribution facility owners for brief rotating outages on April 5. A question & answer session will follow the remarks.

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024 Who: Marie-France Samaroden, Vice President, Grid Reliability Operations Time: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT Location: Online via Zoom (click here to register)

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid and we also facilitate Alberta’s competitive wholesale electricity market.

