Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,564 in the last 365 days.

Media Briefing - AESO to discuss recent Grid Alert events

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a news conference to explain the Grid Alerts issued on April 3 and April 5, 2024.

An AESO representative will provide an overview of the operational circumstances that led to Grid Alerts on both days. They will also address the AESO’s direction to transmission and distribution facility owners for brief rotating outages on April 5. A question & answer session will follow the remarks.

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
Who: Marie-France Samaroden, Vice President, Grid Reliability Operations
Time: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT
Location: Online via Zoom (click here to register)
   

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid and we also facilitate Alberta’s competitive wholesale electricity market.


Contact -

media@aeso.ca
403-539-2731
www.aeso.ca
X (Twitter): @theaeso

Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Briefing - AESO to discuss recent Grid Alert events

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more