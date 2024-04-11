Innovative Advancements in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder of the central nervous system that can cause tremors and other symptoms relating to loss of control over the body. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly 1 million people in the U.S. have Parkinson's and 90,000 are diagnosed each year.
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a well-established, safe, and effective treatment option for patients with Parkinson’s disease. DBS uses a surgically implanted medical device, similar to a cardiac pacemaker, to transmit electrical signals to specific brain targets affected by neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease.
Medtronic has helped more than 180,000 patients* over the last 30 years with DBS therapy. Medtronic has the only sensing enabled DBS therapy that allows healthcare providers to personalize patient care. It is also the only DBS system with 3T MRI, a preferred scan method for many conditions†.
April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and April 11 is World Parkinson’s Day. Medtronic is commemorating with our commitment to continued advancement of DBS therapy. Learn more about DBS by visiting https://www.medtronic.com/parkinsons.
DBS Therapy is not for everyone, so it's important to talk with your doctor about the benefits, risks, and which device system may be right for you. Not everyone will receive the same results. Some people may experience significant symptom relief from DBS Therapy, and others may experience minimal symptom relief. DBS Therapy requires brain surgery which can have serious and sometimes fatal complications. Once implanted, DBS complications may require additional surgery. Medtronic DBS Therapy may cause new or worsening neurological or psychiatric symptoms. Patients should always discuss the potential risks and benefits of the therapy with a physician. For further information, please call Medtronic at (1-800) 328-0810 and consult Medtronic’s website at medtronic.com/pdsafety. A prescription is required.
† Under specific conditions. Refer to product labeling for full list of conditions: https://manuals.medtronic.com/manuals/mri/region
