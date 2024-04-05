California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Shane Holland



OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Shane Holland's death from an officer involved shooting in Adelanto, California, on June 21, 2022, involving the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case. However, DOJ recognizes the important lessons to be learned from this incident. As required by AB 1506, the Attorney General has issued specific policy and practice recommendations related to the incident.

"The California Department of Justice remains steadfast in our commitment to working together with all law enforcement partners to ensure an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California," said Attorney General Bonta. “AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope for this report is to provide some understanding and aid in advancing towards a safer California for all. Loss of life is always a tragedy. We acknowledge that this incident posed challenges for all parties involved, including Mr. Holland’s family, law enforcement, and the community.”

On June 21, 2022, a SBCSD deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford Explorer that Mr. Holland was a passenger in because the deputy could not see the vehicle’s rear license plate because it lacked reflective coating. Mr. Holland was shot by a deputy after a foot pursuit at around 2:53 am, and he died on scene. Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that the evidence does not show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the deputy involved acted without the intent to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be imminent death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the deputy. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified several policy recommendations that it believes will help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. These recommendations include:

1. FOOT PURSUIT POLICY

To reduce risks of physical harm to deputies and members of the public, SBCSD should develop a foot pursuit policy that includes the criteria a deputy should consider in deciding whether to pursue a person on foot, and when to abandon a pursuit.

2. POLICY ON TRAFFIC STOPS FOR MINOR OFFENSES

While it is critical that deputies have discretion to initiate stops, deputies should exercise that discretion in a manner that promotes deputy safety and prioritizes addressing criminal and traffic violations that have an impact on public safety. Given the potential risks to the deputy and public safety, SBCSD should consider and delineate the factors and circumstances (time of day, location for the stop, etc.) when deputies should consider when to initiate stops for minor traffic offenses.

3. BACKUP OR PARTNERS DURING CERTAIN STOPS

SBCSD can use crime and stop data to identify specific shifts or neighborhoods that could benefit from either two-deputy units or a requirement that stops may only be conducted with backup present, with exceptions.

4. BODY WORN CAMERA POLICY

DOJ recommends that SBCSD should revise its polices to include best practices, including requirements for when deputies should activate their cameras and when deputies can review footage.

A copy of the report can be found here.