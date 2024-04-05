Public Safety LTE Market Industry

Increasing government authorities' emphasis on public safety worldwide is another factor driving the demand for public safety LTE solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Public Safety LTE Market Size Reach USD 70.44 Billion by 2028, Key Factors behind Market’s Hyper Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global public safety LTE market size was valued at USD 12.00Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 70.44Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021to 2028.

The public safety LTE market is segmented into type, infrastructure, services, deployment model , application, and end user. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into infrastructure and services. By infrastructure, it is categorized into evolved UMTS terrestrial radio access network (E-UTRAN), evolved packet core (EPC),and end-use devices. As per service, it is fragmented into consulting services, integration services, maintenance services, and other services. As per deployment model, it is segregated into private LTE, commercial LTE, and hybrid LTE. The applications covered in the study include law enforcement & border control, firefighting services, emergency medical services, and disaster management. According to end user, the market is differentiated into public safety agencies, industrial, transport, and utilities.

● By type, in 2020, the infrastructure segment is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

● Depending on infrastructure, the evolved UMTS terrestrial radio access network (E-UTRAN) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the evolved packet core (EPC) segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

● On the basis of service, the consulting services segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, however, the maintenance segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

● On the basis of deployment model, the commercial LTE segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the private LTE segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

● On the basis of end user, the public safety agencies segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the utilities segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Public Safety LTE Market:

● Post COVID-19, the global public safety LTE market size is estimated to be$ 14,865 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 70,441 million by 2028.

● Public safety LTE market growth will most likely be caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which has increased the need for an efficient and effective communication system from public safety authorities to protect the safety of those impacted by the pandemic.

Region wise, the public safety LTE market share was dominated by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are General Dynamics Corporation, Airbus SE, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Bittium Corporation, AT&T Inc., Hytera, and Cobham Wireless.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

