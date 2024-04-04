Submit Release
Welsh Ambulance Service awarded University Trust status for its dedication to research development

The sought-after status has been granted by Welsh Government in recognition of the Trust’s commitment to drive research and innovation and to develop its current and future workforce.

From 1 April 2024, the Trust’s name has been changed to Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.

Dr Nigel Rees, Assistant Director of Research and Innovation, said: “The Trust was amongst the first ambulance services internationally to embrace academia and has a longstanding reputation for developing and delivering high-quality research and innovation.

“University Trust status is a fitting recognition of the efforts our people, and national and international partners who are collaborating to develop world class efficient, effective and sustainable healthcare.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan, said: “I am very pleased to grant University Trust status for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“This represents a commitment by the Trust to ensure university expertise and activity is improving the quality of care and outcomes for patients.

“University Trust status is unique to Wales and is based on a robust assessment of a broad range of evidence across our three criteria – Research and Development; Training and Education; and Innovation.”

