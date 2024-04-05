Biden-Harris Administration Announces $148.3 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Fund Airport Projects in 28 States, Guam

Friday, April 5, 2024

Projects include funding for aircraft apron parking, runway lighting, runway and taxiway

improvements and more that will enhance safety and efficiency

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $148.3 million for 73 airport-related infrastructure projects in 28 states and Guam. These projects are funded exclusively under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, which provides about $15 billion in total funding with $3 billion available annually for 5 years.



“The funding we announce today will help 70 airports complete vital infrastructure projects that improve safety and efficiency,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to modernizing America's aviation system, keeping it safe and efficient for generations to come.”

“These grants help airports across the Nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.

Airports receiving funding today include:

$61.9 million to Orlando International in Florida: This project expands the existing Terminal C apron and an additional 138,481 square yards to accommodate increased use of the Terminal C facilities.

$22.1 million to General Edward Lawrence Logan International in Boston, Massachusetts: These projects rehabilitate taxiway pavement, lighting systems, and enhances the Land and Hold Short Operations systems at four locations on the airport to meet FAA standards.

$13.6 million to Dallas Love Field in Texas: This project constructs a 36,000 square foot aircraft rescue and fire fighting building to assist the airport in meeting safety requirements and extend the life of the equipment by protecting it from adverse weather conditions.

$12.0 million to Rhode Island T.F. Green International in Warwick, Rhode Island: This project constructs a new 60,000 square yard cargo apron to accommodate increased use of the aviation facilities.

$3.2 million to Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport in Tamuning, Guam: This project rehabilitates the existing terminal building roof to include solar racking.

$3.2 million to Arnold Palmer Regional in Latrobe, Pennsylvania: This project expands the existing terminal building an additional 22,000 square feet, adding a new HVAC and related upgrades for the existing building, fire sprinklers for the addition, as well as fixed seating in the passenger hold room.

$3.0 million to North Platte Regional/Lee Bird Field in Nebraska: This project constructs a portion of the new 24,628-square-foot terminal building to increase passenger throughput and reduce passenger delay.

$2.5 million to Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field in Virginia: This project modifies the existing airport access road to efficiently move passengers to and from the airport. Additionally, the road will be raised above the 100-year flood plain to decrease likelihood of flooding.

$2.5 million to Northeast Philadelphia Airport in Pennsylvania: This project rehabilitates 5,150 feet of the existing Taxiway C to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

$2.2 million to Montrose Regional in Colorado: This project reconstructs 1,180 feet of the existing access road. The access road is the only access for passengers to get to the terminal building. Reconstruction is essential to ensure passengers are able to safely and efficiently access the terminal.

$2.0 million to Chippewa Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wisconsin: This project constructs a new 4,993 square foot two-bay south general aviation hangar for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue.

$2.0 million to Friday Harbor Airport in Washington: This project constructs a new 10,000 square foot hangar No. 80 for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue.

$1.5 million to Chippewa County International in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan: This project replaces the existing terminal building heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

$1.2 million to Springfield-Branson National in Missouri: This project reconstructs a portion of the existing 275,000 square foot terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and baggage.

$1.0 million to Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee, Washington: This project provides the design of the reconstruction of 7,000 feet of the Runway 12/30 pavement to meet FAA design standards.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. To date, nearly $9 billion in AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country. Learn more at faa.gov/bil.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $448 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 51,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized over $685 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.

