Talking Kinky, Indie Podcast, Soars into the UK's Top 10 Sexuality Charts
The Indie talk show co-hosted by Isabelle Brown and Tom Flynn, has leaped into the UK Top 10 on all three UK Sexuality Podcast Rankings, ranking No. 6, 8 and 9.
The response from listeners has been nothing short of amazing. We created a platform where sex and kink are discussed openly and without judgment, and seeing how far we are reaching is inspiring.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talking Kinky, the compelling Indie talk show podcast, co-hosted by the vibrant duo of Isabelle Brown and Tom Flynn, has not only leaped into the UK Top 10 on all three UK Sexuality Podcast Ranking Platforms but has also captured the hearts and minds of listeners worldwide. As of April 4th, the podcast proudly ranks No. 8 on Rephonic, No. 9 on Chartable, and an impressive No. 6 on Podwatch for the UK and is ranking in the Top 50 in Italy, Australia and Germany, a testament to its growing appeal and impact both domestically and internationally.
In an impressive show of its broad appeal, Talking Kinky now boasts more than 45% of its listenership spread across 55 countries, highlighting a global resonance. Launched on January 13th, 2024, the podcast has quickly gone from a small independent venture to an international sensation that crosses borders, captivating a wide audience with its unique blend of humour, insight, and daring discussions.
With a light-hearted yet profound approach to topics of sex and kink, Isabelle and Tom challenge societal norms and advocate for a departure from conformity and vanilla perspectives. The podcast’s journey from inception to international acclaim in a matter of months is as engaging as its content, with Season 2 bringing longer episodes and introducing new guests that enrich the conversation.
Isabelle Brown expressed her enthusiasm about the podcast's success and wide-reaching influence, stating, "The response from listeners around the world has been nothing short of amazing. We set out to create a platform where sex and kink could be discussed openly and without judgment, and seeing how far our conversations are reaching is truly inspiring."
Tom Flynn added, "Being recognized among the top sexuality podcasts in the UK and now seeing our global listener base grow is incredibly rewarding. It shows there's a real desire for content that breaks taboos and addresses topics with honesty and a sense of humour. We're excited to see where this journey takes us next."
Talking Kinky is more than a podcast; it's a burgeoning global movement towards greater openness and acceptance in discussions about sexuality. Its rapid rise in podcast rankings and expansive international audience underscore a changing public discourse and a widespread demand for content that is diverse, curious, and unapologetically open.
Listeners worldwide can tune into Talking Kinky on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. With a new episode released every week, the podcast promises to continue delivering engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining content.
