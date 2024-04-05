Fulcrum GT Earns Recognition for Innovation and Accelerated Growth

Fulcrum recently included in Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most innovative companies of 2024 and the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

CHICAGO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms, is proud to share two recent public rankings recognizing the company for its achievements in innovation and growth. Fulcrum earned the standing of No. 7 in the Business Services category of the Fast Company 2024 Most Innovative Companies list and ranked No. 59 on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list of fast-growing companies.



“Fast Company and Inc. magazine are gold standards in ranking innovative and high-growth companies that are shaping the business landscape in the U.S., so to say we are proud of this recent recognition is an understatement,” says Fulcrum GT founder and CEO Ahmed Shaaban. “The entire team at Fulcrum works hard every day to create and deliver innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of our clients. Inclusion on these rankings is a testament to that effort and to the resulting growth we’ve achieved. Recognition for our success is very rewarding.”

For its innovation in simplifying legal spend management, Fulcrum joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell and more with its inclusion on the Fast Company 2024 Most Innovative Companies list, earning the standing of No. 7 in the Business Services category. In August 2023 Fulcrum released its RAPIDx platform which offers in-house legal teams a set of tools to assess risk and compliance, hire outside counsel, analyze pricing, manage invoicing and execute electronic billing. Companies use RAPIDx to identify suitable outside counsel based on a range of parameters (such as expertise, geography or size) and invite firms to bid on an assignment. The innovative platform is a game-changer for businesses that, between 2022 and 2023, saw an average 29% increase in legal spending.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies list stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Recognizing Fulcrum’s recent growth, Inc. magazine ranked the company No. 59 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Fulcrum earned its rank with a two-year revenue growth from 2020 to 2022 of 197%, while other companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list had an average growth rate of 134.06%. From 2021 to 2023, Fulcrum’s growth accelerated to 556%.

By 2023, the 172 private companies included on the Inc. list had added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region’s economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest rankings, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Midwest which offers an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are a who’s who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do – they’ll be impacting things for a while,” says Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse, Edge Marketing

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com