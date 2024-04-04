FTC and DOJ Host Third Annual Spring Enforcers Summit Virtually on April 8

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division will cohost the third annual Spring Enforcers Summit, which will gather senior staff from both agencies, as well as other federal regulators, international competition enforcers and state attorneys general to discuss enforcement priorities and strategies for effective coordination.
WHEN:
Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET
WHERE:
The public sessions are free and will be held online. Registration is not required to view the publicly streamed plenary sessions. A link to view the sessions will be posted to www.ftc.gov the day of the event and on the event page.
WHO:
The summit will feature remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, Jonathan Kanter, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ Antitrust Division, as well as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, Surface Transportation Board Chair Martin Oberman, and others.
