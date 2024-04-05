The ShariaPortfolio Group Of Companies Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management





SP Funds rang The Opening Bell® for the second time at the New York Stock Exchange on December 22, 2023. CEO of SP Funds, Naushad Virji was accompanied by senior management and executives of SP Funds.

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ShariaPortfolio Group of Companies proudly announces a momentous milestone in its journey of financial excellence: the crossing of $1 Billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

Since 2003, The SP Group of Companies have been committed to providing unparalleled financial services and investment solutions to our clients without compromising their personal values. Our dedication to delivering personalized strategies tailored to meet individual financial goals has contributed to our remarkable growth and success. Surpassing $1 Billion in AUM underscores the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us over the years. It reflects not only the strength of our investment strategies but also our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and financial prosperity.

"We are thrilled to reach this momentous milestone," said Naushad Virji, CEO at SP Funds. "Crossing the $1 Billion AUM threshold is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients have placed in us. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients and help them achieve their financial objectives."

As we celebrate this achievement, The SP Group of Companies remains focused on our core values of integrity, transparency, and excellence. We are committed to continuing to deliver innovative, sharia-compliant investment solutions and personalized financial advice that empower our clients to navigate the complexities of financial landscapes with confidence.

"Our investors have found a home within our Sharia-compliant wealth management solutions, which have fueled our rapid growth. This is no accident since we have captured the essence of what our clients are looking for," said Naushad Virji, CEO, SP Funds

With $1 Billion in AUM, The SP Group of Companies looks forward to further expanding our reach, deepening client relationships, and continuing to help our clients achieve their financial goals without having to compromise their personal values.

For more information about SP Funds, please visit www.sp-funds.com.

About The SP Group of Companies : The SP Group of Companies is a leading financial services provider dedicated to providing comprehensive Sharia-compliant investment solutions and personalized financial advice to individuals, families, and institutions. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and excellence, we help our clients achieve their financial goals and build a secure future. Our shield logo emphasizes our core values. The path within the shield represents life’s journey. The shield represents our mission to protect our clients from both investments with significant debt and those that do not conform to their personal values. www.sp-wealth.com

Important Information:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here: SPUS Prospectus | SPSK Prospectus | SPRE Prospectus | SPTE Prospectus | SPWO Prospectus |. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk including loss of principal.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor

Contact: Naushad Virji, CEO, SP Funds

info@sp-wealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45e5145c-0b56-4549-9763-46a953855c8b