Training Task Force plans new material and workshop to enhance aviation security

Videoconference, 14-15 March 2024  — The Training Task Force convened virtually to explore ideas for developing new material on various topics including training vulnerability assessors, human factors in the decision-making process in aviation security, training on unmanned aircraft systems and cyber security.

Additionally, the task force aims to revise guidance material and best practice documents in 2024, covering areas such as screener certification, the National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme, training for personnel responsible for aircraft security, and training on the use of explosive trace detection equipment.


Of particular focus during the meeting was the planning of the workshop on human factors and motivation in aviation security, scheduled to be held in Paris on 13-14 November 2024.

