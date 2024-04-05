Submit Release
ECAC facilitation experts discuss matters relating to persons with reduced mobility

Videoconference, 18 March 2024 — The Facilitation Sub-Group on Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) met for the first time in 2024. In-depth information was shared amongst the participants from 19 ECAC Member States on topics including mobility aids and PRM complaints.

In accordance with the adopted 2024 work programme, particpants suggested topics for this year’s activities for the ad hoc group on assistance dogs, under the guidance of a new moderator from the Netherlands. 


Members of the sub-group warmly thanked Marie Hauerová (Czechia) for chairing the group for the last three years, which had seen ECAC’s PRM work expand considerably. They welcomed the news that Mark de Laurentiis (Italy) would be the new chair of the group, leading it with the support of the continuing deputy chair, Kirsi Tervola-Joutsen (Finland).

