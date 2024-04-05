Submit Release
ECAC Network on Diversity and Inclusion in Civil Aviation prepares for its next survey

Videoconference, 18 March 2024 — The first meeting of the year for the Network on Diversity and Inclusion in Civil Aviation focused on preparing the next edition of the ECAC survey on diversity, equity and inclusion, scheduled for launch in April.

Following the success of the 2022 edition, this year’s survey will assess the diversity landscape across all ECAC Member States, and further elaborate on recent national initiatives undertaken by the States.


Chaired by Giovanna Laschena (Italy), the Network also exchanged views on various items outlined in its 2024 work programme. Members will continue these discussions on D&I initiatives and good practice in the coming months.

