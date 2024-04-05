ECAC Economic Working Group propels market liberalisation agenda at Paris meeting

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Paris, 26 March 2024 — The Economic Working Group, whose current work programme focuses on economics and market matters, such as approaches to liberalisation, met to discuss and advance on the topics outlined in its agenda.



Members discussed the next steps for the market liberalisation toolkit recently updated by the ad hoc study group dedicated to this topic. They agreed to modernise the layout and proposed transforming it into a user-friendly web tool making it more accessible to States, in addition to sharing the document with Directors General as previously agreed.



Additionally, the agenda encompassed consideration of forthcoming expected bilateral agreement discussions, air traffic flow data, and crises responses. An outcome of the discussion on crises responses was the proposal to establish an ad hoc group to delve deeper into the topic with the objective of enhancing ECAC experts’ skillsets and understanding of the topic of crisis responses and recovery approaches.