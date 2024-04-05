Submit Release
EMTO maps out future deliverables and reviews ECAC strategy

Videoconference, 28 March 2024 — The main focus of the 72nd meeting of the ECAC Medium-Term Objectives Task Force (EMTO) this month was to plan the delivery of additional work commissioned by the Coordinating Committee the previous day (CC/200) on the Common Evaluation Process of security equipment (CEP) funding models and the terms of reference and rules of procedure of ECAC groups.


Participants welcomed the Coordinating Committee’s decision to appoint Marina Köster (Germany) as the new deputy chair of the task force for a first mandate of three years. EMTO also initiated its review of the ECAC Strategy for the Future document and will consider a revised text at its next meeting, before submission to Directors General for consideration.

